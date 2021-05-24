AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALVR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

ALVR stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,541. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

