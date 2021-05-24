Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 567 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

TransUnion stock opened at $108.30 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

