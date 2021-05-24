Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 43.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 36.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.