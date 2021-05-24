Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $231.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

