Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 84.44%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

