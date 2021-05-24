Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

