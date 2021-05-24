Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $144.37 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $119.99 and a 52-week high of $148.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.75.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.