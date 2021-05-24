Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $14,788,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

MDRX opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

