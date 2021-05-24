Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $17.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.08.

MDRX opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

