Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cibc World Markets Corp’s Largest Position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,063 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 8.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,383,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,345.10 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,303.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,994.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

