Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,277.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,982.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

