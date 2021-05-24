Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,669 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

PFE opened at $39.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

