Alps Advisors Inc. Has $23.91 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

