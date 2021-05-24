Alps Advisors Inc. Has $28.67 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,618 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ONEOK worth $28,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.