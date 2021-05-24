Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 211,956 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,956 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $41,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.