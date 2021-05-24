Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 90,865 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $24,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,774,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

