Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALTA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

ALTA stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.97. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.