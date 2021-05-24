Altaris Partners, Llc Sells 4,250,498 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TIG stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 133,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,482. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.82.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

