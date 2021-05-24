Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $359,244.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,240 shares of company stock valued at $98,586,168 over the last three months.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

