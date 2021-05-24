AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

AMCX stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

