Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,186 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 178,596 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,207,000 after acquiring an additional 239,638 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.52 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

