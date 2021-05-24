Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,634. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.57.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

