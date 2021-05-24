American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,373. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.