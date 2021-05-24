American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

AXL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

