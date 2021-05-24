American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Major Shareholder Sells $12,374.20 in Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Ellis Lamar Smith sold 61,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $12,374.20. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.18 on Monday. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

