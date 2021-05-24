American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 55,438 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

AXP stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

