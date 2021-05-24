American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $524.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEI. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

