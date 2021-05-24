Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.71

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.71 and last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

