Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 4.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 17,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 545,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $249.57. The stock had a trading volume of 84,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.