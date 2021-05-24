Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

