Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,269 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

