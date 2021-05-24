Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 22,611 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of AKR opened at $20.96 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 349.33, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

