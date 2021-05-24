Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

DIS stock opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

