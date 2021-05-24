Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 239 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $613,939,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after acquiring an additional 136,204 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

FRT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

