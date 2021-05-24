Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 815 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665 over the last 90 days.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.11. 7,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,545. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

