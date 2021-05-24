Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes $872,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in MarketAxess by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.34. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,180. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.52 and a 200 day moving average of $529.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.