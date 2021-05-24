Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes $872,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in MarketAxess by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.34. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,180. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.52 and a 200 day moving average of $529.55.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.
In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
