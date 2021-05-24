Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $202.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,658. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $194.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

