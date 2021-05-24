AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Nasdaq comprises 2.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,905,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,512,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.15. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.