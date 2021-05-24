AMJ Financial Wealth Management Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.