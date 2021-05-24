AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8,271.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.41. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.