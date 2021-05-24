AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 1,869 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.9% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.00. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.33 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.