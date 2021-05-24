AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,172 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,375 shares of company stock worth $1,383,886 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.90. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

