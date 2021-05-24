Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,257 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $48,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

APH opened at $66.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

