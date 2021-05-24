Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $109.52 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

