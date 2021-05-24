Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,850 shares of company stock worth $8,679,809. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

