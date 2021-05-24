Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post sales of $42.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.43 billion and the lowest is $41.63 billion. AT&T reported sales of $40.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $172.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $174.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $165.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.47 billion to $176.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in AT&T by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 502,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,585,633. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

