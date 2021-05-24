Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $18,142,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

