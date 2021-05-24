Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.07 Million

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report $183.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $756.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $817.72 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.14. 392,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

