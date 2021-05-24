Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

VMware stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 834,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,412. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $253,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,045,547.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

