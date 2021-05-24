Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 814,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Accuray by 900.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 450,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Accuray by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 6,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $419.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.